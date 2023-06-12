JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Parents and student-athletes are outraged at Science Hill High School after a beloved coach was removed from his position.

David Nutter announced on his personal social media page Saturday that he would not coach for Science Hill’s cross country or track teams for the upcoming school year.

Johnson City Schools has not said why Nutter was removed from his coaching positions.

In a statement, a representative for the district said, “That is a personnel matter. Out of respect to all parties involved, we do not speak publicly about personnel matters.”

Nutter’s former student-athletes and their parents are making a push to reinstate him as coach.

“We want to know why, but there shouldn’t be a why,” said Science Hill Sophomore runner Tommy Gilmore. “He should be the coach.”

Science Hill cross country summer workouts were supposed to start Monday, but without Nutter around, many of the student-athletes and parents do not know what will happen next.

Photo: David Nutter has coached the Science Hill Cross Country team for several seasons. (Courtesy: James Holbrook)

Dave Johnson is one of many parents of runners who spoke highly of Nutter.

“He’s been my son’s cross country coach since seventh grade and just really has been a great influence on him,” Johnson said. “Not just aspects of running, but aspects of life and just everything else that comes along with sports. Really helping him to grow as a person, as an athlete and as a leader as well.”

The news came as a shock to many on the cross country team, including sophomore Natalie Hayes, as they now enter summer training without a coach.

“At first, I wasn’t sure if we were going to have a cross country team because Coach Nutter is the heart and soul of the Science Hill cross country team,” Hayes said.

As of Monday, neither the runners nor their parents know who will coach them this year, but sophomore Nate Powell said he feels Nutter’s sudden departure is unfair.

“I’m fine with them bringing a different coach in,” Powell said. “I love Nutter, but the way they went about it is wrong. It’s wrong for Nutter. It’s wrong for us.”

Parents are making an effort to get Nutter back on the team. Calls for Nutter’s reinstatement flooded social media after he made the announcement.

Natalie Hayes’ mother Lara Hayes said those calls make a statement.

“Number one, let the school know that he means more to the school than maybe that they realize,” Lara Hayes said. “Also number two, to let him know that he means a lot to the students and that we’re there for him.”

At the start of an uncertain season, some student-athletes are putting their support behind Nutter.

“I want to get Coach Nutter back,” said Natalie Hayes. “I think that’s the goal, but I want Coach Nutter to know that he means a lot to everybody on the team.”

Some said the team just won’t be the same without the coach, and they might not return to the team if he’s not there.

“I’m upset,” said Gilmore. “The other runners are upset, and what I’m saying out right now is I’m not running unless it’s for Nutter.”

News Channel 11 reached out to David Nutter but did not hear back.