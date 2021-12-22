Parents of injured Science Hill student say he’s stable but still in hospital a week after shooting

Investigators collect evidence from a shooting scene on the 1100 block of Sunset Court on Wednesday. (PHOTO: WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A week after police reported a 17-year-old male was shot several times while seated in a navy blue Honda Civic, his parents tell News Channel 11 that he is recovering from his injuries.

The victim’s father said the 17-year-old Science Hill student remains in the hospital, adding that he will “recover just fine.”

The shooting occurred just after 7:20 a.m. last Wednesday in the driveway of a home on the 1100-block of Sunset Court.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) told News Channel 11 that the teen was hit by multiple bullets and a police report obtained by News Channel 11 showed that the suspect is believed to be a male, but no further information was available.

In a statement, the teen’s mother told News Channel 11 that “it’s so amazing to hear that our community cares. It really means so much.”

She added that her son has a “long road of recovery ahead of him, but every day he has improvement.”

“Several school personnel have reached out to our family to check on him and that means a lot. Something like this doesn’t just affect us it has an impact in the community,” the victim’s mother said in a statement.

No suspect has been identified by police.

“I really appreciate it. I do know the police are working hard on this and I am so grateful. They give me what information they can and I understand that,” she said.

“I would like to ask our community to offer any information they may have to JCPD regarding tips or information. There are also ways to report information and remain anonymous. As a community, we have to protect our children and my hope is that this never happens to another family,” the victim’s mother told News Channel 11.

Any information regarding the shooting can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 423-434-6158 or by texting 423JCPD and the tip to 847411.