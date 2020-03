SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Sullivan County Schools confirmed that Holston Middle and Elementary were evacuated as a precaution Thursday morning after a “suspicious message” was written on a bathroom stall.

Director of Schools Dr. David Cox said that parents were notified via school messenger, and that “law enforcement are evaluating the message.”

The building has since been cleared and the students have returned to class.

No further information was immediately available.