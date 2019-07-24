Paraplegic high school athlete training in Johnson City with hopes of competing on national level

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daisy Neely is paralyzed from the waist down but she still dreams of competing athletically on a national or even international level.

The 16-year-old student from North Carolina has been a paraplegic since she was hit by a car when she was 9-years-old.

Now she is training with a former Olympian in Johnson City with hopes of competing on a national level in shot put and discus.

“It’s kind of like using all that anger and that emotion and putting that into sports and just letting it all go,” Neely said. “I use shot and discus as kind of my outlet.”

Her trainer is Meg Stone, director of ETSU’s Center of Excellence in Sport Science and Coach Education. Stone competed in shot put and discus during the 1980 and 1984 Olympic games.

“It can’t be easy to have gone through what Daisy’s gone through in the last six, seven years and she’s coming through it beautifully,” Stone said. “I think this young lady’s got a tremendous future. I love the attitude, I love the approach and I’m looking forward to see where she goes in the next 10 years.”

Neely joined her high school’s track team two years ago and made it to the state championship during her freshman year.