JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The first annual Paranormal Symposium will launch Oct. 3-4 at the Holiday Inn on West Springbrook Drive.

Registration at the main door will start at 9:30 a.m., and tickets at registration are $10. The doors to the symposium open at 10 a.m.

Events include guest speakers on topics such as UFO mysteries, Bigfoot, paranormal investigations, and more.

Tickets cover that day’s events only.

