Paranormal investigators to return to Tipton-Haynes for ‘Three Nights of Fright’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of the public are invited to join paranormal investigators at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City.

S.R.S. Paranormal will be at the site for “Three Nights of Fright” on Oct. 20, 24, and 27.

The investigative team will explore the historic buildings of Tipton-Haynes while teaching the public about methods of their profession.

Each night will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 11 p.m.

There will be a limit of 10 to 15 participants each night and participants must be 12 years or older.

To register, email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com or call 423-926-3631 to register. Slots are expected to fill quickly.

The cost is $25 per person.

S.R.S. Paranormal previously visited Tipton-Haynes in the spring of 2020.