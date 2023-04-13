JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- Halloween is six months away, but you can get in on some paranormal investigations in May at the Historic Chester Inn in Jonesborough.

S.R.S. Paranormal will host investigations at the inn on May 5 and 20. The team will guide a group of 20 people on a hunt using their investigative equipment while also teaching about their profession.

There is a limit of 20 participants each night, who must be 12 or older. The event begins at 6 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per person with some proceeds going to the Chester Inn Historic Site and Museum. Email srshistorian@hotmail.com to register.