Paramount Bristol’s Trace Adkin show postponed; schedule change not COVID-related

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — County music icon Trace Adkins will now take the Paramount Bristol stage on Saturday, Dec. 18 following Adkins’ role in the Fox drama Monarch.

The show’s shooting schedule forced organizers to push the show back from the original Oct. 6 date.

Ticket holders have been contacted, according to a release from Paramount Bristol, and have been given the following choices:

Hold the ticket for the new date

Request a full refund

Exchange ticket for another show

Donate ticket to Paramount Bristol to count toward a Paramount Bristol Membership

A Paramount Bristol spokesperson said the Trace Adkins show is the only postponement, and the date change is not COVID-19-related.

