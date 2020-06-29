Paralyzed Veterans of America partner with Food City, Richard Petty for fundraising campaign

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Paralyzed Veterans of America is joining together with Food City and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty to raise funds for disabled veterans.

According to a release from PVA, in-store donations will begin at Food City stores across the country on July 1.

The campaign will continue to accept donations through July 28.

Food City customers can choose $1, $3 and $5 donation slips at checkouts.

Those amounts will be added to the order total at checkout.

“I am proud to be supporting Paralyzed Veterans of America,” Richard Petty said. “This is our tenth year supporting Paralyzed Veterans of America with support from Food City. It’s very important to me that we continue to support and recognize our paralyzed veterans, especially during these frightening times when they need help from their communities the most. Food City is a very important partner, and we thank them for allowing us to continue to raise awareness for the needs of disabled veterans.”

The release says many of PVA’s members have been under strict quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, since a large number of them are considered high-risk.

To learn more about PVA, click here.