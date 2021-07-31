Paradise Acres now offering hayrides

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With putt putt, laser tag and — as of Saturday — hayrides, there’s no shortage of activities at Paradise Acres.

The farm announced it will now offer hayrides for the entire family on the back of a 1973 Ford tractor.

Twelve people at a time can hop along for the ride at $5 per person.

Reservations are recommended.

The farm is located at 4946 N. Roan St. and is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.; Sundays from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m.; and Monday through Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.