Parade scheduled for Elizabethton Cyclones football team on Monday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn (WJHL) — If you missed your chance to celebrate with the Elizabethton High School football team last night, you’ll have another chance on Monday.

The school system is hosting a parade for the football team following their state championship win Saturday night.

The parade will start at 5 p.m. on the corner of Hudson Drive.

Elizabethton City Schools issued the following statement on social media.

Please join us in recognizing our 2019 4A State Champion Elizabethton Cyclones in a parade celebration on Monday, December 9, 2019. Participants will depart from the corner of Hudson beginning at 5:00 p.m. and journey down Jason Witten Way, turn onto Bemberg, and enter Citizens Bank Stadium for a Celebration of Champions. Let’s line the streets and congratulate our Cyclones for an undefeated, championship season!🎉🏈🧡