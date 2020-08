JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop people from celebrating a local man’s 99th birthday on Wednesday.

Eli Torbett Jr. and his fellow residents of Brookdale Assisted Living in Johnson City gathered outside to watch the parade and celebrate the veteran’s birthday.

“I’m just overwhelmed. It’s wonderful, it’s wonderful to have them all here,” Torbett said.

News Channel 11 would like to wish Mr. Torbett a very happy birthday!