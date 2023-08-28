DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – Get ready to honor an Appalachia native with some toe-tapping bluegrass.

The 20th Annual Papa Joe Smiddy Mountain Music Festival will return to Natural Tunnel State Park Labor Day weekend. The festival honors the tireless work of “Papa Joe” who promoted regional music for decades.

The festival is set for Sunday, September 3 in the park’s amphitheater. Festival admission is free, but parking is $5.

Jim Gates sat down with the Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the festival in detail.