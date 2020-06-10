Pandemic or not, Tri-Cities Airport works with mutual aid to prepare for disaster

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fire rose from a parked school bus at the Tri-Cities Airport just before lunch on Wednesday.

As crews from emergency management departments worked to control the flames, victims lay spread out on the pavement. The drill commences once every three years at airports across the country, preparing crews to stretch emergency response plans in the event of a real disaster.

The school bus simulated the crash of a 76-passenger regional jet, in a mock crash caused by a failed landing. In this simulation, the aircraft slid off the runway, rolled and broke into two separate pieces, one of which caught fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to perform hands-on, emergency disaster drills every three years. Each drill represents a different scenario that responders could find themselves in the event of a plane crash or other similar emergency.

Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey said that Tri-Cities Airport is one of the first airports in the nation to conduct the drill this time around, molding the exercise around COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

To maintain social distancing standards, about half of the 60 victims in the scenario were replaced with plastic bags. Cossey said that organizers scaled back on several other facets of the drill due to limitations imposed by the pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, Cossey said that victims would wear makeup to alert responders to the type of care they would need, and in some instances, hospitals would also participate in the drill.

“Usually we do a much more elaborate drill, going well beyond our requirements,” he said. “By the (Federal Aviation Administration) standards, we’re only required to hit a certain level, usually we go well beyond that level to make sure that we’re really exercising the program and we’re really learning.”

In the following days, Cossey said officials will meet to review the emergency response plan and make changes if necessary while also keeping first responders’ skills sharp.

“That’s one of the biggest takeaways from this, is the ability to learn, the ability to see what we need to do differently in the future, and how we would adapt a real-life scenario,” Cossey said.

For Wednesday’s drill, emergency management agencies from Sullivan and Washington counties participated along with the Sullivan County Health Department, area fire departments, and other emergency medical service agencies.