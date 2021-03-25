Pandemic doesn’t stop Betsy Band from raising more than $40,000 for new uniforms

ELIZABETH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The pandemic didn’t stop some local parents from raising tens of thousands of dollars to support their community’s award-winning high school marching band.

Fans of the Elizabethton High School Marching Band overcame major obstacles and almost have enough to help the students step out in style.

“Everything down from competitions to concert season is a big deal,” said Elizabethton High School principal Jon Mitton. “We know Friday night right here in this stadium is a big thing for our community, it’s a big thing for our kids.”

In Elizabethton, the Betsy band is not half time entertainment. It’s an integral part of the city.

“Doing all the activities that we normally do for most of the people in band it’s life it’s their career in high school,” said sophomore Grace Whitten, who plays the flute. “So not being able to do the normal things really messed up our year and our lives.”

Like everyone else…this past year for the Betsy Band was anything but normal.

“When the stadiums are going to be full this year, we know that a lot of people are going to be supporting us and are the reason we can perform and we perform for them,” said Dawson May, a sophomore who plays the tenor saxophone. “When we go to state competition they’ll be there, they’ll be waiting with us and they’ll be winning with us.”

Band mom Regina May says the band deserves new uniforms.

“They came out and they worked so hard and they were told early in the season that they wouldn’t have any competitions. I think of other teams…if they were told early that they couldn’t perform, that they couldn’t try to compete…they may have just walked away,” said May. “But, these kids came out and they practiced and they marched and they played as if nothing had changed.”

Parents realized the current uniforms needed help after more than a decade of use. So, they mobilized to raise money for 125 new uniforms with a price tag of $56,000.

“We held a holiday sale where we raised 10,000. We sold masks, everything we can think of and we asked for help,” May said. “The community came together and we’re just under $40,000.”

May hopes the new uniforms will be a gift to Betsy Band members for years to come.

“They have huge hearts. I speak for every Betsy Band mom out there. We want to come out and we want to give them a new start,” said May. “So, we’re looking for a bright future next year and we’re all working so hard to make this happen.”

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Elizabethton High School Band Uniform Fund at 907 Jason Witten Way, Elizabethton 37643.

May hopes the Booster Club can place the order for the new uniforms by the end of next month.