Pandemic delays federal trials for accused A.T. killer, accused Marion cross burner

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused countless events and gatherings to be delayed. Federal trials are no exception.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, two Southwest Virginia federal trials have been pushed back.

District Court Chief Judge Michael Urbanski issued an order that all trials set to begin before March 1, 2021 be delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on assembling a jury.

James Jordan is accused of fatally stabbing a hiker on the Appalachian Trail and injuring another in Wythe County, Virginia in 2019.

Jordan’s case was previously halted until a federal judge ruled him competent, allowing the case to proceed.

Jordan is charged with murder within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States and assault with intent to commit to murder within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

His trial was set for January 2021.

James Brown, 40, of Marion, Virginia, is the second federal trial with local ties to be delayed.

Brown is accused of burning a cross in his neighbor’s yard after a Black Lives Matter protest in Marion over the summer.

Brown’s trial was scheduled to begin in February 2021.

New trial dates have not been set in either case.