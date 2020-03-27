Pandemic brings Constitutional powers to the forefront

WJHL – State governments, with extremely broad powers to enact emergency rules, are the natural choice for crises like COVID-19, Constitutional scholar Stewart Harris said Friday.

The differences in their handling of the crisis, though, expose a limitation in the United States’ system, Harris, a professor at Lincoln Memorial University College of Law, said. Harris also hosts a nationally syndicated radio show and podcast, “Your Weekly Constitutional.”

“Every state, including the state of Tennessee, has every power that any sovereign government has,” Harris said during an interview via Zoom. “One of the most important of those powers is something called the police power, which is the general bedrock power of any government to protect the health and welfare, even the morals of its citizens.

Stewart Harris

“It’s that power that Governor (Bill) Lee is exercising when he issues executive orders to deal with this public health emergency.”

The U.S. Congress holds the president and Congress to only those powers spelled out or enumerated within it, Harris said. But with a virus being so opportunistic, in an age of frequent travel, differences between state responses can be problematic, he said.

“Back in the day in 1787 when James Madison and his fellow conventioneers designed this system they wanted to split up power. They wanted to preserve the sovereignty of the states, and by and large that means our liberties are better protected because there’s no one power center that can become tyrannical.

“The problem is in a modern interconnected world, viruses don’t respect state boundaries. They don’t respect county boundaries, and therefore any sort of piecemeal effort is almost doomed to failure because the virus will find the lowest common denominator and then it will infect everybody else. “

Harris contrasted the very restrictive approach taken by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with the leniency practiced by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis as an example.

Facebook Live interview with Stewart Harris about state and national constitutional powers in emergency situations.

“Governor Disantis has refused to close even the beaches and has come under enormous criticism for allowing spring break to more or less go forward unmitigated,” Harris said. “We don’t know how many viruses were seeded that week.”

Tennessee’s Lee has drawn some criticism in recent days for what some see as a tepid approach to exercising emergency powers.

“From what I can tell he’s trying to draw a middle course, trying to do some things but maybe not all the things that are being done elsewhere, and one can understand that in Tennessee thus far we don’t seem to have as much of a problem. But of course, we don’t really know what we have, do we?”

Harris pointed to the border city of Bristol as exemplifying the difficulties a virus response presents under the standard constitutional approach that leans so heavily on states’ rights. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has taken a more aggressive approach implementing restrictions.

“People on … the Virginia side may be sheltering in place and locked down, but then right across the street you’ve got people in Tennessee who might get infected and just wander over because there’s no guard on the border between the places.”

Enter the feds?

Given the magnitude and pervasiveness of the situation, it may be one in which the federal government could take action and be supported by the courts, Harris said. Congress has enacted numerous public health laws, and established the Centers for Disease Control and recently Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency.

“There are special powers that the national government then has,” Harris said. “Now it would be pushing it for a president to try to lock down the whole nation, it really would be, and no doubt it would be challenged. I don’t know exactly how the courts would come out, because in public health emergencies they tend to be very deferential to the decisions made by the executive.”