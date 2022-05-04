KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Kingsport native and University of Tennessee basketball star John Fulkerson is referred to as one of Pal’s Sudden Service’s biggest and tallest fan.

Fulkerson will be signing autographs and taking photos with his fans at the downtown Kingsport Pal’s Sudden Service location. Parking will be available at the store location at 327 Revere Street, Kingsport, TN 37660, across the street and at other locations around the downtown Kingsport area.

The meet and greet will be held on Friday, May 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is a special thank you to both fans of Pal’s Sudden Service, University of Tennessee basketball and John Fulkerson.

Fulkerson signed an NIL deal with the popular chain in July 2021 after announcing his return to Tennessee for a sixth season. An NCAA ruling allowed athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1956 in Kingsport, Pal’s Sudden Service has expanded to 30 locations in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. It became the first restaurant chain to earn the prestigious Baldrige National Quality Award, a U.S. Department of Commerce award for business excellence.

More information on the event can be found on Pal’s social media platforms.