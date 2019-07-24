Pal’s Sudden Service founder to receive ‘Excellence in Philanthropy Award’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Frederick “Pal” Barger, Jr., the founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, has been chosen by the Tennessee Board of Regents to receive the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for 2019.

According to a release, the recipients of this award are chosen due to their generosity and volunteer work supporting a TBR institution.

Qualities such as integrity, ethical leadership and civic responsibility are also taken into account.

Barger will receive the award Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.