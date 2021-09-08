Pal’s straws have changed recently. Here’s why

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WJHL)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennesseans and Southwest Virginians have grown accustomed to the iconic yellow and red straws of Pal’s Sudden Service.

However, if you have recently visited a Pal’s location, you may have noticed the straws have changed.

Pal’s announced Monday that COVID-19 has disrupted its straw manufacturer’s ability to make the signature red and yellow straws.

As a result, the regional fast-food chain is having to purchase straws from other manufacturers. That means customers may receive clear, red, black, blue, or white straws instead.

A red straw came with this large chocolate milkshake from a Pal’s location in Kingsport. (Photo: WJHL)

Pal’s said the red and yellow straws will return eventually.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss