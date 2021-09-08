Pal’s straws have changed recently. Here’s why

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennesseans and Southwest Virginians have grown accustomed to the iconic yellow and red straws of Pal’s Sudden Service.
However, if you have recently visited a Pal’s location, you may have noticed the straws have changed.
Pal’s announced Monday that COVID-19 has disrupted its straw manufacturer’s ability to make the signature red and yellow straws.
As a result, the regional fast-food chain is having to purchase straws from other manufacturers. That means customers may receive clear, red, black, blue, or white straws instead.
Pal’s said the red and yellow straws will return eventually.