KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — “Let’s raise our straws and celebrate this colorful comeback!” Pal’s Sudden Service took to social media on Monday to announce its beloved red and yellow straws are coming back soon.

The locally-based fast food chain had to say goodbye to the classic straws for almost two years when the pandemic caused supply chain woes, disrupting its straw manufacturer’s ability to make the signature red and yellow straws.

Customers received clear, red, black, blue, or white straws instead for almost two years, but now, Pal’s says the straws Tri-Cities residents have come to love will make their return soon.

No exact date for the return of the straws was given in the announcement.