KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday.

It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway.

This new location marks the company’s 31st stand-alone location, not including both the Pal’s in the Mall at Johnson City as well as Greeneville Commons.