Pal’s in Washington County, TN to hold ‘Give A Quarter When You Order’ fundraiser

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pal’s restaurants will host a “Give A Quarter When You Order” campaign for the United Way of Washington County from October 25 to November 3.
According to a press release from the United Way of Washington County, customers will have the opportunity to donate their change during that period whenever they visit any of Washington County’s seven Pal’s locations.
The United Way campaign is working with a $1.5 million goal in support of 22 local nonprofit agencies, the release details.
Pal’s locations in Washington County are aiming to exceed the amounts that have been raised in past years.
If you would like to get involved and offer support, contact United Way of Washington County TN, Inc. at 423-220-1229 or visit their website by clicking here.