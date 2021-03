(WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service is once again in the running for USA Today’s “Best Regional Fast Food.”

Officials with Pal’s said in Wednesday’s release, “Pal’s has participated in this contest for the past two years, having earned second place in 2019 and placing high in 2020.”

Pal’s also posted on social media asking followers to vote.

FILE

As of Wednesday morning, Pal’s was ranked third among the list of finalists.

Voting ends April 12, and the winner will be announced April 23.