Frederick “Pal” Barger Jr. given award by TN Board of Regents for philanthropy, generosity









KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Board of Regents honored Frederick “Pal” Barger, Jr., the founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, for his philanthropy and generosity today at a ceremony in Kingsport.

Barger was given the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for 2019 Friday morning at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education.

The award is given to individuals who are examples of generosity and volunteerism, as well as ethical leadership.