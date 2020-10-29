LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7

Pal Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, dies at 90

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal Barger, the founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, has died at the age of 90.

A spokesperson for Pal’s Sudden Service confirmed the news with News Channel 11 Thursday evening.

Company officials sent the following release to the media on Thursday evening.

Alert: Pal’s Sudden Service Founder, Pal Barger, passed away this afternoon at the age of 90. 


More information will follow when available.

-Tony Treadway, Spokesperson for Pal’s Sudden Service

Pal Barger was featured on Josh Smith’s ‘Tri-Cities Original‘ segment that aired in 2019.

  • FILE

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss