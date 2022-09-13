JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Johnson City men were arrested and charged with drug and weapons violations after police reportedly found drugs and guns following a report of shots potentially being fired near East Tennessee State University early Tuesday morning.

Rodney Brown, 25, who is on probation for a felony drug conviction, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers found a handgun in a Chevy Tahoe after stopping Brown and Devante Childress at the area of University Parkway and West State of Franklin Road.

A JCPD news release says officers also found 128 grams (more than a quarter pound) of marijuana in the same vehicle, which police report belonged to Childress.

Rodney Brown, left, and Devante Childress were arrested Sept. 13, 2022 in Johnson City following a report of possible shots fired. Childress was arrested on drug and weapons charges, Brown for being a felon in possession of a weapon. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

The release says officers also searched a Nissan sedan and found a handgun and a rifle, which the report said also belonged to Childress, 22.

JCPD Captain Scotty Carrier told News Channel 11 the person who called said they had seen two people police later determined to be Brown and Childress “waving the guns around while standing in the parking lot.”

Police charged Childress with manufacture, delivery and sale of a controlled substance and with possessing a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a dangerous felony.

Brown, who court records show pleaded guilty in 2017 to two separate drug charges. One was for conspiracy to manufacture, deliver, sell or possess drugs, a class B felony and the other was possession of more than one-half gram of cocaine for resale.

Brown is in the middle of an eight-year probation for one of those convictions, which was set to be followed by a second eight-year probation for the other.

Brown and Childress both are being held at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond. Their cases are set for arraignment Wednesday in General Sessions Court.