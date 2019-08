JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Boones Creek Historical Trust will be unveiling paintings of Boones Creek by artist Gary Paduch Tuesday.

This is a collection of large watercolor paintings depicting buildings and landscapes of Boones Creek, what they call Tennessee’s first community.

The unveiling will take place at the Boones Creek Museum and Opry in Johnson City from 4 -7 p.m.

The paintings will also be available for purchase.

After Tuesday, the paintings will be exhibited at the museum.