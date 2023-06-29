KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Visitors to downtown Kingsport are likely to spot a colorful herd of goats.

A spokesperson for the city said the Kingsport Goat Herd will be “grazing” on Broad Street in the downtown area until Fun Fest.

The 10 painted, fiberglass goats were unveiled at the inaugural “Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival” in April. Each goat was sponsored by an organization, business or individual and was painted by a local artist.

Photo: WJHL

Since their debut in April, the goats have toured Kingsport with stops at the Allandale Mansion, Bays Mountain Park and the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

After the Fun Fest parade, the goats will either be taken by their sponsor or donated to the city for permanent installation. The parade will be held July 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.