KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kayak classes were held across the state of Tennessee in honor of National Safe Boating Week.

Classes were held at 12 state parks in Tennessee, including Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport.

Photo: John Schramlin

Officials said that practicing safety on the water is crucial and could save your life.

Classes were offered for $15 and hosted by instructors and volunteers that are nationally certified to administer paddling and rescue training.

Tennessee State Parks and the Tennessee Chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA) teamed up to offer the classes at a discounted rate in an effort to increase safety on waterways

According to the Tennessee Chapter of the ACA, Tennessee led the nation in river-related paddling fatalities in 2020 and 2021. The chapter estimates that around 1,000,000 people regularly paddle Tennessee waterways without formal training.

To find more information on the Tennessee Chapter of the ACA, click here to visit their website.