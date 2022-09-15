BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Get your engines ready — race weekend is upon us as we get ready for Bass Pro Shops Night Race Saturday. There are plenty of races in the days leading up and a lot more fun at the Speedway.

First up, it’s a double-header race night Thursday. The Bush’s Beans 200, an ARCA series race, starts at 6:30 p.m. That’s followed by the UNOH NASCAR Camping Truck Series.

Some fans are wondering if we’ll see as intense of a finish as we did last year between AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric during the Food City 300 ending in a collision that pushed Allmendinger over the finish line first. BMS representatives say they’re expecting a lot of action at that race again this year.

“Same thing this Friday night, it’s the regular season championship and there are about four guys that are going for the championship at the Food City 300,” said Drew Bedard, VP of Marketing. “So Friday night is going to be electric. And actually, if you have a Friday ticket, we have XFINITY and cup practice and qualifying all afternoon so you get a great value on Friday.”

The Fan Zone gates open at 12 p.m. on Thursday. The fan zone will be open for fans to hang out whether or not they have a ticket.

“Fan zone every single day fans can expect driver Q&A is at the Food City Fan Zone stage all afternoon,” said Bedard. “With free prizes. We’re going to have shows all day like the bungee jumping and BMX stunt teams. We’re going to have the globe of death motorcycle show. We’ve got tons we got a Kid Zone .”

Saturday Three Doors Down will perform before the races and they’ll have a patriotic tribute with flyovers and fireworks.

This is leading up to Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

“So you got to short track, you got Saturday night. It’s going to be tense, it’s going to be action-packed,” said Bedard. “There’s not going to be you know, people are going to have it’s going to be a packed house on Saturday night, but I’m not sure anybody’s going to use their seats.”

For guests brining bags, BMS recommends clear bags, but they are not required. Guests can bring in a 14×14 soft-sided cooler for food and drinks.

For more on the races and events happening at BMS this weekend, click here.