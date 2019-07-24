Live Now
Watch former special counsel Robert Mueller testify before Congress live now

Oxygen masks for cats, dogs donated to local fire department

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three oxygen masks were donated to the Hampton Valley Forge Fire Department, but they’re not for humans.

The masks are for dogs and cats and were donated by the Friends of the Carter County Animal Shelter.

The fire department has never been equipped with animal oxygen masks before and says they will help if a pet is trapped or rescued from a fire.

“They’re pretty neat because they can just hook their hoses right up to them,” said Michael Barnett with Friends of the Carter County Animal Shelter. “They can actually tape it to the animal if the animal should be overcome with smoke.”

One mask is designed for cats while the other two are for dogs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss