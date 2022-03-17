HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hampton restaurant that has been in business for the past 61 years has decided to close its doors, but there is a silver lining.

The Captain’s Table restaurant is located along Watauga Lake and has been a place where boaters and guests of the lake would grab a bite to eat after a long day at the lake. The restaurant featured dishes from Mahi Mahi to Filet Mignon.

In a Facebook post, the owners, otherwise known as the Tipton family, announced that the establishment now has new owners, marking the end of The Captain’s Table restaurant.

The silver lining, however, is that another popular local restaurant will soon be taking its place. That restaurant is Southern Craft BBQ.

The statement posted by the Tipton family says that Southern Craft hopes to open sometime in May 2021.

The family concluded the statement by thanking all those who have supported The Captain’s Table restaurant over the years.