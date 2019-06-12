Owners of deceased dog speak in “Off Leash” court, Off Leash attorney makes case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 is reporting from the courtroom that the attorney for Off Leash K-9 Training is making the case that the owner of the establishment, Randi LaFerney, had no contact with the dog until after it was deceased.

News Channel 11 reports from the courtroom that the owners of the deceased dog are in court this morning.

The owner of “Off Leash K-9 Training” and a trainer at the Johnson City facility are back in court this morning. 

The suspects first appeared in court on May 14 of this year.

Owner “Randi Laferney” and trainer “Andrew Hunigan” both face animal cruelty charges after a dog reportedly died while in boarding at the facility.

A necropsy report revealed the 8-month-old miniature bull terrier died from starvation.

A preliminary hearing is set for today to determine if there is probable cause in their cases. Check for updates both on air and online at wjhl.com.

