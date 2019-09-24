Owner: Popular backyard dinosaur park in danger of closing; at odds with county code officials

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The owner of Backyard Terrors in Bluff City told News Channel 11 he is in trouble with county code officials and is fighting to stay in business.

Chris Kastner told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun he was told by the Sullivan County Planning Director that he’s in violation of failing to prove he has complied with the following 10 things:

Failure to meet sign guidelines

Off-street parking

Failure to get consent from all adjacent neighbors

Charging a fee for property use

Failure to meet safety guidelines on playgrounds

Failure to establish non-profit status

Failure to install bathroom facility

Failure to obtain a required fence around the perimeter of the property

Failure to follow standard hours of operation (8 am to 10 pm)

Failure to retain natural buffering

Kastner said in an interview Tuesday that county officials will inspect his property on September 30th.

