GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — John Arrowood, co-owner of Greeneville’s legendary Peggy Ann Bakery, has died.

The bakery announced that Arrowood died Wednesday morning at his home.

Arrowood was the son of Peggy Ann Arrowood, the bakery’s namesake, and was featured in a Tri-Cities Original segment that highlighted the bakery.

He was 69 years old.