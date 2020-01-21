1  of  6
Owner of Johnson City’s Cakebuds wins Food Network competition

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local bakery has won a competition on the Food Network.

Cakebuds owner Timmy Norman and teamate Elizabeth Rowe won the “Back to the Future Cakes” episode of Food Network Challenge.

The prize: $10,000.

The competition consisted of two rounds: a two-hour round in which one team was eliminated and a final five-hour round, after which the winner was announced.

This marked the team’s third appearance on Food Network Challenge.

“Very fortunate that my teammate Elizabeth and I came away with our first victory on TV and we were champions of Food Network Challenge,” Norman said. “It’s a surreal moment, I filmed this a few months ago and it was still hard to believe.”

The episode was first televised on Monday night. It will re-air at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 and 1 p.m. on Monday, January 27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

