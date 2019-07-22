Owner of emaciated horses in Hawkins County pleads guilty to animal cruelty

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges after deputies found three malnourished horses and a dead horse at his farm.

Ershell Goble pleaded guilty to four counts of cruelty to animals.

In June, deputies found the horses on Goble’s farm after receiving a request to check on their welfare.

SEE ALSO: Hawkins Co. man issued animal cruelty citation for malnourished, dead horses

Goble told authorities that he fed the horses three times a day and that the deceased horse had been down for a couple of weeks, but he had not had time to bury it.

The three emaciated horses were turned over to Hooves and Feathers Farm Animal Human Society in Knoxville.

As part of his punishment, Goble may not own any animals indefinitely, except for a dog cared for by his wife. His horses were forfeited to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Owner of ’emaciated’ horses in Hawkins County speaks out for first time