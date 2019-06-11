Owner of Big Stone Gap Walmart site responds to store closing

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart is rolling out next-day delivery on its most popular items, raising the stakes in the retail shipping wars. The nation’s largest retailer says Tuesday, May 13, 2019, it’s been building its own network of more […]

The company which owns the property Walmart leases in Big Stone Gap has issued a statement regarding the store closure.

Landmark Properties Group, based in Allison Park, Pa., owns the center where the Walmart is located.

READ MORE: Big Stone Gap Walmart to close by July 12

The statement says those at the company were “surprised and disappointed with Walmart’s decision.”

They also said Walmart wanted “a substantial reduction in the base rent figure.” The statement went on to state that Landmark discovered Walmart was paying low rent for retail space in the area.

They also wrote they waited on Walmart to “propose a rent reduction for us to consider, bu the figure was never provided…”

Walmart told News Channel 11 Monday that the company was hoping to transfer most of the 80 Big Stone Gap employees to the locations in Norton and Jonesville.

You can read the full statement from Landmark Properties Group below:

