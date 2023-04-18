KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owner of a restaurant in Kingsport is calling a recent fire a “freak act.”

Pop’s Restaurant in Kingsport was impacted by a fire in the dining room area over the weekend that caused the establishment to temporarily close its doors while it undergoes a clean-up.

The restaurant took to Facebook on Monday to say the fire was caused by a complication with a pie cooler.

The owner stated that the pie cooler located at the front of the room short-circuited and caught fire causing a small explosion to take place when coolant pressure was released, resulting in burns to the area around it and heavy smoke damage throughout the restaurant.

The post continued to say the restaurant is working with its insurance to get the situation resolved and thanked everyone for their prayers and concerns.