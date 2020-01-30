Live Now
Owner closing Off Leash K9 Training in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The owner of a local dog training facility will close the business, according to a post on social media.

Randi LaFerney is charged with tampering with evidence after a dog receiving obedience training at Off Leash K9 Training died last year.

PREVIOUS STORY: Animal cruelty charges dismissed against owner of Off Leash K9 Training

In the post, LaFerney wrote: “Obviously, I am thankful that the DA’s office decided to dismiss the aggravated animal cruelty charge his office filed against me, but the charge should have never been filed in the first place. I am thankful that the State has finally recognized that in their own internal investigation.”

The post ends: “Unfortunately, despite my innocence and good intentions, this entire process has taken a large toll on me, my family and my business in the last several months. I have had to endure constant death threats to myself and my family, as well as a vengeful social media smear campaign. It has left me exhausted, mentally, physically, and financially, and quite frankly, disenchanted with this community who chooses to believe the false allegations. So, I am closing my facility here in Johnson City.”

LaFerney is scheduled to be in Washington County Circuit Court on February 28 for the tampering with evidence charge.

