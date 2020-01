JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is asking for help in finding her pet fox.

The fox, named ‘Dex,’ escaped Friday evening from Cedar Grove Road near the Tweetsie Trail.

The owner, Whitney Bowling, said the fox is 8-months-old and domesticated.

He is a red fox with a blue-collar. According to Bowling, Dex has never been outside without a leash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bowling at 423-571-7653.