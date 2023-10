WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An overturned vehicle was removed from the median on Interstate 81 between Bristol and Abingdon on Sunday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports.

According to VDOT’s 511 traffic map, the crash took place near mile marker 8.6 southbound just before noon. Traffic was initially backed up when the incident temporarily brought I-81 down to one lane on both sides.

VDOT said all lanes had since reopened, and traffic was no longer delayed.