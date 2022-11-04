JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map.

TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was first reported at 11:46 a.m. As of 12:45 p.m., TDOT reports no traffic delays in the area.

It is unclear if there are any injuries from the incident at this time.

News Channel 11 has reached out to authorities for more information and will provide updates as we receive them.