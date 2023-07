BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An overturned vehicle has traffic backed up for several miles on Interstate 81 southbound in Greene County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay map, the crash is on I-81 south near mile marker 32. TDOT says the left lane is closed southbound as of 11:11 a.m.

Updates will be provided as they become available.