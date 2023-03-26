SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 has closed the Southbound lanes near Exit 63, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

A release from the KPD said deputies responded to a vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer at around 7 p.m. on I-81 Southbound, just North of the Airport Parkway exit.

All Southbound lanes are closed as of 8 p.m. and traffic is being detoured at Exit 66, according to the release. The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is responding to implement the detours, the release said. Northbound traffic is likely to be affected, as well, according to the release.

Photo: TDOT Smartway Traffic Map

The KPD Traffic Unit is responding to investigate the scene “due to the serious nature of the crash”, the release states.

The KPD said drivers are strongly encouraged to avoid the area “for the next several hours”.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they become available.