WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Route 72 is closed Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned near the Scott/Wise county line.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 511 Traffic Map, the incident occurred near Flatwoods Road, and all north and southbound lanes are closed.

A Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson said that the incident is not a crash; rather, “a tractor-trailer became disabled,” and crews need to “unload some of its fuel before they can get it moving again.”

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office urged travelers to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.