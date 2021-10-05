Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-81 S

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An overturned tractor-trailer in Greene County has closed portions of Interstate 81 South, authorities say.

According to Tennessee’s Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:57 p.m. along I-81 S near mile marker 24.

Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management said no one was injured in a Facebook post, and that drivers should avoid the area if possible.

TDOT said the right lane and right shoulder of I-81 S were closed as of 6:22 p.m. as crews work to clear the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss