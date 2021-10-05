Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on I-81 S

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An overturned tractor-trailer in Greene County has closed portions of Interstate 81 South, authorities say.

According to Tennessee’s Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:57 p.m. along I-81 S near mile marker 24.

Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management said no one was injured in a Facebook post, and that drivers should avoid the area if possible.

TDOT said the right lane and right shoulder of I-81 S were closed as of 6:22 p.m. as crews work to clear the area.