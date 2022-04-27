GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) on Wednesday morning warned motorists of traffic changes on I-81 southbound.

According to a TDOT spokesperson, an overturned tractor-trailer near mile marker 30 on the southbound lanes continues to block both lanes in Greene County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) remains at the scene, and the agency told News Channel 11 that it is unclear when the southbound lanes in the area will reopen. THP continues to work to divert traffic up the exit ramp and back onto the southbound lanes.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear as of Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. News Channel 11 will provide updates as we receive them.