SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81 has halted northbound traffic in Sullivan County Tuesday evening.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay Traffic Map, the crash occurred at Mile Marker 71 around 4:50 p.m.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi stated in a Tweet that the crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 69.

As of 5:35 p.m., all northbound lanes are closed.

Southbound traffic on I-81 also appears to be affected near the site of the crash.